Uddhav Thackeray visits state legislature ahead of winter session

AHEAD OF the winter session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the state legislature premises on Friday evening.

This was Thackeray’s first public appearance after he underwent surgery last month.

Sources said that Thackeray along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the state legislature premises after office hours on Friday evening. CM was there for 15-20 minutes in his chamber. Thackeray is expected to participate in the winter session, which will commence on December 22.

The visit was aimed at assessing his physical movement from a health perspective. There have been some restrictions on his physical movements after he underwent cervical spine surgery on November 12, sources said.

Thackeray was discharged on December 2 after spending 22 days at H N Reliance Hospital and was advised to work from home for the next few days. After the surgery, Thackeray has neither made any public appearance nor participated in any public function.