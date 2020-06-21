Uddhav Thackeray urges Ganpati mandals in Mumbai to keep height of idols small

Uddhav Thackeray sought views from the office-bearers regarding the height of the idols and immersion procession among others. (File) Uddhav Thackeray sought views from the office-bearers regarding the height of the idols and immersion procession among others. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged the Ganpati mandals in Mumbai to keep the height of the idols small and celebrate the 10-day Ganesh festival, beginning August 22, in a low-key manner.

“Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there will be restrictions on the celebrations this year. All the Ganesh mandals should think to keep the height of the idol small. The size of the pandal should also be small. All social distancing and health measures should be followed while planning the festival,” said Uddhav in a video conference with the office-bearers of the ganesh mandals from Mumbai.

He further said that after the Covid-19 crisis is over, the festival can be celebrated on a grand scale next year.

Uddhav sought views from the office-bearers regarding the height of the idols and immersion procession among others.

Swapnil Parab, secretary of the Lalbaug Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, said that the idols are likely to be immersed in artificial lakes this year.

“We raised the query that whether only the immersion of the idol will be allowed at Girgaum Chowpatty. The CM said that it looks difficult and suggested that we keep the height of the idol small so that they can be immersed in artificial lakes,” said Parab.

He added that Uddhav is likely to announce a decisionin this regard in the next few days.

The CM, meanwhile, inaugurated the 100th Covid-19 testing laboratory in the state in the Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd