Uddhav Thackeray unveils first indigenously built rake to run on Metro 7, 2A

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday unveiled the first indigenously-built metro rake that will be run on metro line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) when services on these lines commence from May 2021.

The rake comprises six coaches manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility. The indigenously-designed rake has a stainless steel body, is equipped with CCTV surveillance and also has a facility for carrying passengers’ bicycles in the coaches.

While its trials will begin in March and continue for a month, the commercial operations are likely to start from end of May.

BEML Limited, a defence public sector equipment manufacturer, had bagged an order worth Rs 3,015 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the supply of 378 metro cars (63 metro train sets of 6 Cars each) for Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7.

Apart from the first metro rake, Thackeray also inaugurated the branding manual, travel card and the operation control centre at Charkop Metro depot and the receiving sub-station. “There was criticism that I was staying all (infrastructure) projects. Had I given the stay, the works would not have been completed,” said Thackeray, adding that the projects were slowed down during the pandemic.

While the metro line 2A from Dahisar to D N Nagar is an 18.58-km-long elevated corridor with 17 stations, built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,410 crore, the metro line 7 from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) is an 16.47-km-long elevated corridor with 13 stations, built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,208 crore.

Thackeray further said that he does not deny the projects undertaken during the previous regime. “I am not denying the work undertaken during the previous government’s tenure, nor have not cancelled the projects of the previous government. I am speeding them up so that they are completed at the earliest,” he added.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said that the 35-km-long metro lines will serve 13 lakh passengers from Andheri to Dahisar. “Our aim is to make the services operational on both the routes by May,” he said.

Besides senior ministers and leaders of the MVA alliance, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar was also present at the event.