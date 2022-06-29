Uddhav Thackeray’s top quotes: ‘What I did (during my tenure) was for Marathi people and Hindutva’

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday announced his decision to step down as the Chief Minister. The announcement was made via a Facebook live shortly after the Supreme Court ordered the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test to prove its majority in the Assembly tomorrow.

Here is everything that Uddhav Thackeray in his address:

◾ I am satisfied with the decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

◾ I thank Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi for the help they have provided.

◾ I also thank the Governor for his commitment to securing democracy and calling a floor test within 24 hours of receiving a letter from some MLAs.

◾ I ask the Shiv Sainiks to not obstruct any of the MLAs (rebel) who are coming to Mumbai tomorrow.

◾ If people want to claim credit for dethroning the son of Shiv Sena, then let them have that pleasure.. I have no regrets of leaving the CM’s chair.

◾ Ashok Chavan today said that if the MLAs were angry with them, then the Congress would step down from the alliance and extend support to the government from the outside.

◾ People who were bestowed with positions by the Shiv Sena are now claiming to be angry with the party. Those who have been given so much today are angry. The common Sainiks who have received nothing stand solidly behind the party.

◾ Security is being tightened in Mumbai as per the Centre’s directions. Sena activist are being issued notices. Central forces are being sent to the state. I will not be surprised if the Indian Army itself is deployed in Mumbai.

◾ What I did (during my tenure) was for Marathi people and Hindutva. There were riots across the country, but Maharashtra was an exception. I would also like to thank my Muslim brethren for listening.