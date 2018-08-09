Uddhav Thackeray to govt: Must resolve issues of employees

Uddhav Thackeray said that protest by different groups is a result of “jhumlabaji” of the all the governments. Uddhav Thackeray said that protest by different groups is a result of “jhumlabaji” of the all the governments.

On the day two of the three-day strike by the Maharashtra government employees on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government must resolve their issues.

Uddhav said that from farmers to government employees to Maratha community, all of them are on the streets, seeking justice on their issues. “It shouldn’t be called as protest but as fight for their rights. If the people have to get on roads for the employment and livelihood, it is difficult to say in which direction the country is going. That’s why their issues should be resolved,” said the Sena president, adding that the protest by different groups is a result of “jhumlabaji” of the all the governments.

Meanwhile, the employees association said that they had a meeting with the Chief Secretary Dineshkumar Jain on their demand of immediate implementation and payment of dearness allowance (DA) for 14 months. “But, we have told that it must make Seventh Pay Commission applicable from November at least. If we get positive response, then we will call off the agitation,” said Milind Sardeshmukh, president of the association, which had given a call for three day strike from Tuesday.

If it doesn’t receive any response, they would call off the strike as planned on Thursday evening, he added.

