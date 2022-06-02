Uddhav Thackeray tells district admin to resolve water supply issue in Aurangabad city

Days after the issue was raised by the Opposition, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday instructed the district administration to resolve water supply issue in Aurangabad city immediately. Thackeray also said stringent action will be taken against the contractor for negligence.

Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting on the issue of water supply and water supply projects in Aurangabad city. “Don’t give me any reasons but resolve the issue immediately. In any case, residents of Aurangabad city should have proper water supply. It will take time for the completion of the new water supply scheme. So, the Divisional Commissioner should look into how much water can be added to the current water distribution and ensure that residents get water properly,” said Thackeray.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the water scarcity issue raised by the Opposition, including BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking out a morcha on the issue and MNS and MIM attacking the government over the issue in the past few months.

Thackeray said the water supply scheme for Aurangabad city should be completed expeditiously and its progress should be monitored periodically from the Chief Minister’s Sankalp Room. “The state government will remove all shortcomings to complete the scheme expeditiously. There are complaints that the contractors of the new water supply scheme were working at a slow pace. This is a serious issue. If they continue to show negligence in their work, they will be severely punished under various laws,” he added.