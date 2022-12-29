scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Those who don’t have courage to build anything indulge in stealing, capturing: Uddhav Thackeray targets Maha CM

Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex, Thackeray said the government is yet to give a proper response on the supplementary demands of Rs 52,000 crore, incentives for Vidarbha and farmers hit due to unseasonal rains.

Thackeray's statement comes a day after both the Sena factions faced off at the party's office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in south Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions, on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the party’s rival camp, saying that those who do not have courage to build anything resort to stealing and capturing.

His statement comes a day after both the Sena factions faced off at the party’s office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai. The clash led to tension for about an hour before the police intervened.

Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex here, Thackeray said the government is yet to give a proper response on the supplementary demands of Rs 52,000 crore, incentives for Vidarbha and farmers hit due to unseasonal rains.

“Those who don’t have the courage to build anything steal and capture,” Thackeray said.

“They have an inferiority complex and then they steal others’ parties and offices,” he added.

The confrontation at the BMC took place after Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale, former civic body’s standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and former corporator Sheetal Mhatre, all belonging to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, entered the party office on Wednesday evening.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction’s former corporators, including Ashish Chemburkar and Sachin Padwal objected to their presence, leading to heated exchanges, sources said.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 18:21 IST
