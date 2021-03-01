Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP over fuel prices, corruption allegations

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday targeted the BJP over the rise in fuel prices and denied allegations of corruption during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Thackeray, speaking to the media on the eve of the budget session, asked why the BJP is not showing the same agony for the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices as shown for electricity bills. “Why are there no protests on that? When Modi government came in 2014, petrol was around Rs 71. Now it has crossed Rs 100 in some states. They have increased cess on fuel and the sum is going to the Centre and not to states,” said Thackeray.

On allegations of corruption during the pandemic, Thackeray said, “I pity them because the Dharavi model has been appreciated on the world level but they are making fun of Covid warriors by alleging corruption.”

The state budget session, which starts on Monday, has been curtailed to 10 days instead of the usual four weeks. It will start with the address of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The budget will be tabled on March 8.

There are four Bills proposed to be tabled in the session, including Maharashtra Stamp Amendment Bill, Maharashtra State Skill University Bill. The Shakti Criminal Law Amendment has been sent to the joint committee of the state legislature that will be taken up during the budget session.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet, chaired by Thackeray, gave approval for a revised allocation of Rs 400 crore for the construction of the national memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. In the previous BJP-led government, approval was given for allocation of Rs 100 crore in January 2019.

Officials from the Urban Development Department said the cost escalation is due to additions of digital mapping projection, virtual reality, audio-visual and technical components and the acquisition of land adjoining the proposed memorial.

The cabinet also gave approval to amend laws for further extension to administrators appointed in civic bodies after expiry of the terms.

On BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks that the state’s helplessness while in power is recorded in history, Thackeray said, “You came to power by lying and built castles of false promises after coming to power. The history of your government will be recorded as the government putting the country up for sale.”