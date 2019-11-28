Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in: 800 farmers, families to be in audience

Sharad Pawar and Sena leaders Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai. (Express photo: Pradip Das) Sharad Pawar and Sena leaders Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai. (Express photo: Pradip Das)

The Shiv Sena has invited around 800 farmers and their families from the drought-hit regions of the state for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park on Thursday.

One of the main invitees is a Sangli-based couple, who had walked 80 km from their hometown to the temple town of Pandharpur, to offer prayers for the Sena to come into power in the state, said a Sena functionary.

The couple, Sanjay Sawant and his wife Rupali, from Banali village in Jat tehsil of Sangli district, met Uddhav on November 15 when he had gone there to asses the impact of unseasonal rain.

“The couple had expressed a desire to witness the swearing-in ceremony, which he immediately accepted. So, we have called the couple for the programme as promised by the party chief,” the Sena functionary added.

According to Sena leaders, the invitation is to stress that the new government of Maha Vikas Aghadi is committed to farmers’

welfare. “The Sena chief has always stood with farmers whenever they have been affected either by unseasonal rain or drought. He has also repeatedly said there will be a complete farm loan waiver if the Sena government came to power. So, we are inviting farmers and widows of those farmers who committed suicide,” a leader said.

