Uddhav Thackeray suggests single planning authority for Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said there should be a single planning authority for Mumbai, which now has multiple planning agencies executing various projects. Thackeray reviewed several ongoing and upcoming projects in Mumbai and shared his ideas for “Mumbai 2030 vision” plan during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Taking forward the announcement of setting up a world-class aquarium in the city, Thackeray directed the BMC commissioner to upgrade the Taraporewala Aquarium on Charni Road by adding an underground aquarium extending up to the sea. Shiv Sena’s Ameya Ghole, who is the health committee chairman, said a feasibility study will be carried out for expansion of the existing aquarium.

Some other projects that were suggested by Thackeray were ‘Night Safari’ in Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon, a museum on the lines of Madame Tussauds and street-fairs.

In the meeting, Thackeray stressed on a slum-free Mumbai through housing for all. He also suggested appointing of a single planning authority for affordable housing in the city. “To make Mumbai slum-free, certain policy decisions have to be taken. For affordable housing in the city, SRA, MHADA, urban development department and BMC now work together; instead we should think for a single planning authority for Mumbai,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray, along with Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Cabinet minister Jayant Patil, reviewed projects. Officials from BEST, MHADA, SRA and several departments of BMC made presentations on the progress of various projects.

“This was his (Thackeray’s) first visit to BMC after becoming CM and he took stock of the projects in Mumbai,” said Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who attended the meeting.

