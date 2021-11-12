Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recuperating after surgery

November 12, 2021 12:58:56 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a cervical spine surgery Friday morning at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai’s Girgaum. A press note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said Thackeray is stable, quoting spine surgeon Dr Shekhar Bhojraj and the CM’s cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai. It added that he has been shifted to a room.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Desai said, “He is absolutely stable and he will be discharged in three to four days. The surgery went on for nearly one and a half hours.”
The chief minister had been suffering from neck and back pain for days and was seen wearing a neck brace this week. Soon after Wednesday’s weekly cabinet meeting, he went to the hospital and was admitted.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
