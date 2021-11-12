scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recuperating after surgery

Uddhav Thackeray's cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai said the Chief Minister is stable and will be discharged in three to four days. He had been suffering from neck and back pain for days.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
November 12, 2021 12:58:56 pm
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express Photo/File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a cervical spine surgery Friday morning at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai’s Girgaum. A press note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said Thackeray is stable, quoting spine surgeon Dr Shekhar Bhojraj and the CM’s cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai. It added that he has been shifted to a room.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Desai said, “He is absolutely stable and he will be discharged in three to four days. The surgery went on for nearly one and a half hours.”

The chief minister had been suffering from neck and back pain for days and was seen wearing a neck brace this week. Soon after Wednesday’s weekly cabinet meeting, he went to the hospital and was admitted.

