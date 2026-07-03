Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Ram Mandir funds row, announces agitation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over alleged financial irregularities linked to donations made by devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and announced an agitation titled Ram Raksha Andolan.
Addressing a press conference, Thackeray claimed the misappropriation of funds has hurt devotees across the country. Referring to reports that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry is underway into the alleged irregularities, he appealed to Ram devotees across Maharashtra to gather at the Maruti Temple near Kabutarkhana in Dadar, Mumbai, on Sunday (July 5) to launch the protest movement.
Recalling the history of the Ram Temple movement, Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks had played an active role in the agitation. “The visuals of that movement remain deeply etched in public memory. Hindus endured tremendous suffering during events such as the attacks on kar sevaks, the Godhra incident, communal riots in Ahmedabad, and the Mumbai bomb blasts,” he added.
Taking direct aim at the BJP, Thackeray said the party had built its political rise on the Ram Temple movement. “Before adopting the Ram Temple issue, the BJP had only two Members of Parliament and was associated with Gandhian socialism. It abandoned that ideology, embraced Hindutva, and used the Ram Temple movement to gain unprecedented political power in the country,” he remarked.
The former Maharashtra chief minister further said that the alleged financial irregularities surrounding Ram Temple donations were extremely serious and raised questions over whether the funds were being diverted for political purposes. “Today, political dacoity is taking place in the country. MLAs and MPs are being poached, and it is being termed an operation. The question now is whether the BJP is running ‘Operation Ram Mandir’. Reports may or may not be shown, but theft is happening. A robbery has taken place at Ram Mandir, and some are saying that stolen money is being used to break political parties,” Thackeray said.
Invoking former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s famous remark, Thackeray said: “Atalji had once said, ‘Ab Hindu maar nahin khayega (Now Hindus will no longer suffer).’ Today I say, ‘Ab Hindu maaf nahin karega’ (Now Hindus will not forgive).’ Those looting temples will have to answer to Hindus.”
Thackeray also suggested a renewed emphasis on right-wing politics, asserting that BJP’s present dominance was rooted in the Ram Temple movement, a struggle in which Shiv Sena workers and the wider Hindu community had equally participated.
“Today the country is witnessing confusion and a complete lack of accountability. It is time to strike at the root cause. The BJP’s political power is built on Ram Mandir, and now the same Ram Mandir is being discussed because of alleged corruption. This is unfortunate and deeply concerning,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram