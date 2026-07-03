Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Ram Mandir funds row, announces agitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over alleged financial irregularities linked to donations made by devotees at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and announced an agitation titled Ram Raksha Andolan.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray claimed the misappropriation of funds has hurt devotees across the country. Referring to reports that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry is underway into the alleged irregularities, he appealed to Ram devotees across Maharashtra to gather at the Maruti Temple near Kabutarkhana in Dadar, Mumbai, on Sunday (July 5) to launch the protest movement.

Recalling the history of the Ram Temple movement, Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks had played an active role in the agitation. “The visuals of that movement remain deeply etched in public memory. Hindus endured tremendous suffering during events such as the attacks on kar sevaks, the Godhra incident, communal riots in Ahmedabad, and the Mumbai bomb blasts,” he added.