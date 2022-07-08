scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC challenging Eknath Shinde’s appointment as Maha CM; hearing on July 11

This comes days after the faction had moved the Supreme Court and sought a stay on new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde group’s nominee as the party’s chief whip.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 11:09:33 am
Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the MVA government. (Express File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear on July 11 a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said that they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11. “We are challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister,” Kamat said.

Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

This comes days after the faction had moved the Supreme Court and sought a stay on new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde group’s nominee as the party’s chief whip. A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari had listed it for hearing on July 11, when the court reopens after summer recess.

(With inputs from PTI)

