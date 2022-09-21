scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves HC to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The plea said the Shiv Sena was constrained to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted in August seeking permission for the rally.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing the annual Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in 2018. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

The petition was filed by the Shiv Sena and its secretary Anil Desai.

The plea said the party was constrained to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted in August seeking permission for the rally.

Also Read |Rivalry among Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The petition sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to forthwith grant permission for the Sena’s Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The petition was mentioned before a division bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka on Wednesday, seeking urgent hearing. The bench posted it for hearing on Thursday.

The Sena in its plea, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, said the party was holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:49:16 am
Next Story

Julius Baer Cup: Arjun Erigaisi in 2nd spot; R Praggnanandhaa in fourth place

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement