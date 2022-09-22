Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena challenges BMC refusal for Dussehra rally, Bombay HC to hear plea tomorrow

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would hear on Friday a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) decision to deny permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5.

The court was informed on Thursday that BMC on September 21 had denied permission to the Thackeray faction and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena for holding the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for the Thackeray faction sought to amend the plea challenging BMC decision as circumstances had changed and sought a hearing in the post-lunch session on Thursday. However, senior advocate Milind Sathe for BMC opposed prayer for amendment of the plea and said that the petitioner should file a new petition.

The court, however, said that the plea had wider prayers and allowed petitioner’s plea stating amendment be carried out forthwith and said it will hear the same on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mahim constituency MLA Sada Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shinde faction, has moved an interim application in the Bombay High Court against the plea by the Thackeray-led faction.

Sarvankar sought to be heard and be made party in the Thackeray-led faction’s plea and sought to stay proceedings in the same, since the proceedings pertaining to dispute between the two Sena factions are pending before the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India over which faction is the real Shiv Sena.

Sarvankar said that he is an elected representative of the area where the rally is proposed and said that if the high court passes an order in the plea, it will cause prejudice to him and the Shinde faction.

Sarvankar claimed that the Thackeray faction has suppressed relevant facts about the existence of a dispute on who the real Shiv Sena is and therefore he should be allowed to intervene in the plea and be heard. The court said that Sarvankar’s interim application will be listed for hearing on Friday.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Kamal R Khata was hearing a plea by the Thackeray-led Sena and its secretary Anil Desai.

The petitioners told the court that there was no reason for the BMC to not grant permission to applications submitted on August 22 and 26.

Filed through advocate Joel Carlos, the petition stated that Shiv Sena has conducted Dussehra Melava every year since 1966 at the Shivaji Park ground and the respondent civic body has always permitted the same. It added that the government order of January 20, 2016, specifically provided that the ground may be used for such a rally and that the BMC commissioner should permit the same.

“(The) BMC’s act of omission in not responding to and granting permission, as usual, has made it difficult for the petitioner to make appropriate arrangements/preparations on site and there is no basis for the respondents to delay in granting permission,” the plea filed by Thackeray-led faction said.

The plea also said that pending hearing of the petition, the respondents, BMC commissioner and its assistant commissioner of G-North ward, be directed by an interim order to forthwith grant permission for the rally on October 5.

The Thackeray faction argued that it should get the permission as it had applied for it first. The Dussehra rally has been one of the most important annual events for the Sena since it was founded in 1966 and the Shivaji Park ground or Shivteerth, as the party calls it, has been its traditional venue all these years with a few exceptions. In 2020, the rally was organised virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Kings Circle.

The two factions of the Sena have been vying for the right to hold their rally at the Shivaji Park ground even as they both also applied for permission to hold it at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as a back-up plan.