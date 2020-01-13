Mumbai confidential: Frontrunner

Both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are reportedly in favour of Singh’s appointment to the coveted post, once incumbent Sanjay Barve’s extended term ends in February. Both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are reportedly in favour of Singh’s appointment to the coveted post, once incumbent Sanjay Barve’s extended term ends in February.

Param Bir Singh is likely to become the next Mumbai Police commissioner. Both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are reportedly in favour of Singh’s appointment to the coveted post, once incumbent Sanjay Barve’s extended term ends in February. While Rashmi Shukla is also in contention, sources said Singh is the favourite for the post. Pawar had also held a 20-minute meeting with Singh in south Mumbai last week.

Surprise Guest

Matoshree recently had a surprise visitor. Sources said a director general-rank officer, who has often been overlooked for plum postings, arrived at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence without an appointment. It took a while before one of Uddhav’s aides spotted him, waiting for a chance to meet the CM. Uddhav reportedly eventually met him for five minutes and while staking claim to a top post, the officer told him how injustice had been meted out to him. Sources, however, said he is unlikely to get his wish.

Post Retirement Perk

A proposal for the appointment of a senior IAS official as advisor to the chief minister is allegedly under consideration. The officer, whose service tenure is nearing an end, is himself said to be keen to land the assignment. However, the chief minister is yet to make up his mind, sources said.

‘Powerful’ Babus

With NCP and Congress now being a part of the Shiv Sena-led government, powerful revenue cadre officials, who had held private secretary and OSDs positions for a long time when the parties were previously in power, are back in demand in the ministers’ offices. When the Devendra Fadnavis government was sworn in five years ago, most of them were reverted back to their parent departments. But now with the change of regime, many have begun occupying key positions in ministers’ offices. Many experienced Congress and NCP ministers have also opted for old trusted hands.

Fresh tussle

After ministerial portfolio, it is the ministerial responsibility of the Kolhapur district, which has exposed cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With both Congress’ Satej Patil and NCP’s Hasan Mushrif eager to bag the district’s guardian minister’s post, a tussle has broken out between the allies. Favouring the Congress’ argument that it has more MLAs in the district and that all the other districts in western Maharashtra were already with NCP, Uddhav Thackeray had initially appointed Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, also the state Congress president, as the guardian minister. But Thorat has refused to take charge.

