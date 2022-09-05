scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has betrayed BJP, don’t rest until it’s punished: Amit Shah

Shah, while addressing BJP leaders and elected members during a meeting, also gave his party an ambitious target of winning 134 plus seats of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation out of 227.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others, in Mumbai on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday asked the BJP to punish Uddhav Thackeray for betraying them after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election as he blew the bugle for upcoming crucial BMC elections.

Sources said Shah, while addressing BJP leaders and elected members during a meeting, also gave his party an ambitious target of winning 134 plus seats of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation out of 227.

A senior minister, who was present at the meeting, said, “Shah has asked party workers to get aggressive and not rest till the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is defeated in the BMC polls.”

Must read |Mission Mumbai 2023, Maharashtra 2024 on Amit Shah’s plate during city visit

Amit Shah recalled how the Shiv Sena broke the alliance with the BJP over just two seats in the 2014 Assembly election. Referring to the differences between the Shiv Sena and BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls, Shah said, “They betrayed us. This point should be told loudly in public unhesitatingly. If you betray in politics, you cannot pursue honest politics.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

He also urged BJP workers to come out in the field and start working for the elections to the country’s richest civic body.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Sena is the real Shiv Sena. And it is with the BJP,” Shah was quoted as saying by a source. “Uddhav Thackeray Sena is reduced to a smaller party because of its own conduct,” Shah added.

Also read |Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Shinde, Fadnavis

Shah’s hard stance against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is a pointer that the BJP is determined to take the battle against that faction as a fight to finish task.

Advertisement

With the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on its side, the BJP feels empowered to fight its estranged alliance partner which is grappling with in-house problems. Even its ally Congress finds itself on a weak wicket and the NCP is not a force to reckon with in Mumbai.

More from Mumbai

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal, earlier in the day.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:24:37 pm
Next Story

‘Court not a tool for your resume’: Delhi HC to law student who sought Rs 15 lakh compensation over air pollution

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Road to 2024: BJP cheer tempered as party's well-laid plans hit disruption

Road to 2024: BJP cheer tempered as party's well-laid plans hit disruption

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement