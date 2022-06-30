scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘This is exactly what happened’: Sanjay Raut shares a sketch of Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Raut was referring to the revolt in the Shiv Sena led by party leader Eknath Shinde, who has the support of at least 39 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs along with other independents and legislators of smaller parties.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 30, 2022 11:59:52 am
Sketch tweeted by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra following a rebellion in his own party, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Thursday tweeted an illustration showing Thackeray with stab wounds on his back.

“This is exactly what happened,” Raut tweeted along with the sketch. The Shiv Sena MP was referring to the revolt led by party leader Eknath Shinde, who has the support of at least 39 rebel MLAs along with other independents and legislators of smaller parties.

Thackeray chose to resign from his post, refusing to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, which the Supreme Court declined to stay.

Following his ouster, the Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to return to power in the state, backed by the Shinde faction. On Wednesday night, the top leaders of the saffron party huddled together in a hotel in south Mumbai to discuss the next course of action.

Shinde, meanwhile, arrived in Goa along with the rebel MLAs. On Thursday morning, he tweeted, “There has been no discussion with the BJP on ministerial posts yet, it will happen soon. Till then, do not believe in any rumours.”

