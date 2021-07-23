Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation in flood-hit Raigad & Ratnagiri

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in Konkan following torrential rains. Thackeray instructed the disaster management units and other concerned agencies to be vigilant and carry out rescue operations.

During the meeting, Thackeray said that the India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts, which means extremely heavy rainfall, for the next three days for the Konkan coast.

“Water levels in the rivers are rising constantly. So, people residing in nearby areas are advised to take adequate precautions and cooperate with the administration. Alternative arrangements should be made for Covid-19 patients,” said Thackeray.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Principal Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Aseem Gupta and other senior officials.

Anil Parab, Guardian Minister for Ratnagiri, held a review meeting on the flood situation in the district. “Seven boats – four private, one from the coast guard and two from the municipal council – have been engaged in rescue operations in Chiplun,” he said.

“NDRF teams have been roped in. Our priority is to rescue people safely. We are in touch with the CM for helicopters if required for rescue operations,” he added.