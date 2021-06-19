Uddhav Thackeray reviews infra works, says expedite work on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said work on the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway should be expedited while reviewing all infrastructure projects in Mumbai and the state.

The Nagpur-Shirdi section of the expressway was to be inaugurated by May 1, but work has been delayed due to the pandemic and the diversion of industrial oxygen for tackling the second wave of Covid-19.

The CM also reviewed work of the Mumbai-Goa coastal highway and Bandra-Versova sea link. Regarding the coastal road project in Mumbai, Thackeray said minimum land must be acquired.

He further said that a new policy for electric vehicles must be soon presented before the Cabinet. He added that a huge network of charging stations for electric vehicles should come up across state and even in residential complexes.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan met Thackeray and asked for a bullet train to connect Mumbai with Hyderabad via Marathwada. Chavan hails from Nanded in Marathwada.

He said that if a bullet train is started, then people from Marathwada could reach Mumbai in just three to four hours instead of the current 12-13 hours now.