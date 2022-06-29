scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray in resignation speech: ‘Have no regrets, whatever I did was for Marathi people, Hindutva’

Uddhav Thackeray said he felt satisfied he fulfilled his father's wish of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad, but 'it is sad that when this happened, only 4 Sena ministers were present'.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 29, 2022 11:15:33 pm
maharashtra news, uddhav thackeray resigns, mva govt crisis, maharashtra govt supreme court, maharashtra latest news, mumbai newsShiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Thackeray announced his decision to resign from the post of Maharashtra chief minister as well as a member of legislative council(MLC) following Supreme Court's refusal to Thursday's floor test for the MVA government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, drawing curtains on the nine-day political upheaval unleashed by the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLA Ekanth Shinde.

Thackeray resigned minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his government still has a majority tomorrow.

“I have no regrets in leaving the CM’s chair. Whatever I did, I did for the Marathi people and Hindutva. Today, in front of everyone, I am announcing my resignation as CM of the state,” Uddhav Thackeray said in a 15-minute speech. He said that he was also resigning as the member of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Thackeray said that he was happy he was able to fulfill his father’s wish of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The Uddhav-led cabinet had cleared the proposal to rename the two cities on Wednesday.

Read |Uddhav Thackeray’s top quotes: ‘What I did (during my tenure) was for Marathi people and Hindutva’

“Today there was a cabinet meeting and I am satisfied that my life’s wish has been fulfilled. The initial idea of renaming Aurangabad, originally mooted by Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, has been fulfilled and we have renamed it as Sambhaji Nagar today. We have also renamed Osmanabad as Dharashiv,” Thackeray said.

“I was happy over the renaming of Aurangabad. I, however, feel sad that when this resolution was passed, only four Sena ministers, including me, Aaditya, Subhash Desai and Anil Parab, where present. All the other Sena ministers who should have been here were absent and you know the reason why. When we presented the renaming resolution, the Congress or NCP did not oppose it. I would like to thank them. Those who should have done this earlier stayed away while those who we thought would oppose this stayed with us.”

He thanked Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and the Congress and the NCP for their support.

Also Read |Emotional Uddhav thanks Congress and NCP colleagues; apologises for ‘betrayal’ by rebels

Lashing out at the rebel MLAs, Thackeray said those who had been bestowed with important positions by the party had betrayed the Sena.

“The Sena has made common men people who drove rickshaws, ran small shops as corporators, MLAs, MPs and ministers. These people have now become big. Those who were given everything by the party are now stating that they are angry, while common Sainiks, who have not received anything in the past, are today strongly standing behind the party,” Thackeray said.

