Mumbai confidential: Meeting the CM

Amravati’s Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has been apparently trying unsuccessfully to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for some time now, last week decided to stick his application on the door of the CM’s office on the sixth floor at Mantralaya. Rana says he was forced to do this after making at least 200 calls over the last 15 months only to be told that the CM had not come to the office. Next, he wants to stick an application on the gates of Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, from where Thackeray has been working since the pandemic began.

Shake-up time

There will soon be a shake-up in the higher echelons of the police after the promotion of three IPS officers to the DG rank. Now two IPS officers of IG rank from the 1995 batch and five from the 1996 batch will be soon promoted, in turn leading to more promotions in the lower ranks.

Compiled by Yogesh Naik