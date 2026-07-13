Nagpur Ram Mandir trust’s ‘no protest’ diktat ahead of Uddhav’s ‘Andolan’

Ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s proposed ‘Ram Raksha Andolan’ in Nagpur on July 18 over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, the trust managing the historic Ram Mandir in the Ram Nagar area of the city has explicitly stated that no political programme, sloganeering and agitation will be allowed inside the temple premises. The devotees, however, can recite the Ram Raksha Stotra (a Sanskrit hymn dedicated to Lord Rama), the trust said. On July 5, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief launched the state-wide ‘Ram Raksha Andolan’ protest in Mumbai’s Dadar with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Taking the battle to the city which houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the programme is likely to include the recitation of the Ram Raksha Strota at the temple. The trust officials have, however, said that the programme details on Uddhav Thackeray’s visit only mentions one ‘Aarti’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, temple committee president Ravi Waghmare said that while the trust has not yet received any formal application from the Shiv Sena (UBT), MP Sanjay Raut had contacted him, seeking cooperation for the proposed programme.

“So far, we have not received any official letter. Sanjay Raut called me today and said they wanted to organise a programme. I told him, ‘You are Hindus, we are Hindus. You are devotees of Lord Ram and so are we. Why do you need my permission to recite the Ram Raksha Stotra? Come, offer your prayers, recite it,'” Waghmare said.

He asserted that no political activity would, however, be permitted. Waghmare told this newspaper that Sanjay Raut is expected to meet him on Wednesday. “He told me that he will meet me in a day or two to discuss this.”

“I made it clear that this should not become a political battleground. If they hold a programme, it must be purely religious. There should be no sloganeering or political speeches. They are welcome to recite the Ram Raksha Stotra, but they should not indulge in politics inside the temple,” he said.

The trust’s position, Waghmare said, remains unchanged, no matter which party is organising the event.

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“People and leaders from all political parties visit this temple. We have never differentiated between the Congress and the BJP because Lord Ram belongs to everyone,” he said.

Referring to the temple’s long association with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and him being the lifetime member of the temple trust, Waghmare said, “He has been associated with this temple since he was a corporator and has been visiting since his childhood. We don’t see him here as the chief minister but as a devotee of Lord Ram.”

The trustee also recalled when BJP MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana wanted to organise a huge Hanuman Chalisa recital at the temple alongwith 4,000 supporters.

“They initially wanted to bring around 4,000 supporters. I told them there was no need for such a large gathering. We sat together, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and they left. There were no political slogans, no speeches and no party flags,” he said, adding that even the ruling BJP wasn’t allowed to organise a similar programme inside the temple premises.

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“Even the programme held on January 22 by BJP was organised outside the temple premises. We did not allow the BJP to hold that event inside the temple. The temple is registered as a trust with the Charity Commissioner’s office,” Waghmare said.

Ravi Waghmare further informed that under the rules of the Charity Commissioner’s Office, the property of religious or public temples cannot be used by any political party for meetings, campaigns, or protests. They are meant for religious rituals, worship, and spiritual activities.

Under the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the use of any religious institution or place of worship for political propaganda or political purposes is strictly prohibited.

Under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, temple trustees have a legal obligation to preserve the sanctity of the temple and protect its property. If trustees permit a political party to use the temple premises for political activities, they may face legal action for violating their statutory duties.

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“Our first and last stand is the same – anyone can recite the Ram Raksha Stotra. But no one should turn it into an agitation. If anyone wants to protest, they should do so outside the temple,” Waghmare said.