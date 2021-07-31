Uddhav Thackeray praises Nitin Gadkari’s style of work, seeks Centre’s cooperation on development works

Showering praises on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for his style of functioning, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday sought the Centre’s cooperation on development issues and said “the road of cooperation should be broad gauge and not narrow gauge.”

A groundbreaking ceremony of the new rail over bridge in Nagpur was carried out by Gadkari in the presence (through video conferencing) of Thackeray Saturday. Recalling the days of the first Sena-led saffron combine’s government between 1995-1999, the CM praised Gadkari for connecting Mumbai and Pune cities by expediting the construction works of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“Nitin ji, I don’t praise you unnecessarily…Had there been anyone else in your place, the person would have said I will see whether it is possible. But you quickly said I will do it and you did it. Now, you are creating the same identity all over the country with your work. I am proud of you for it,” Thackeray said.

He further sought the Centre’s cooperation in development projects in Maharashtra. “Some roads and railway tracks have been damaged due to the floods. Modern technology that will last for many generations should be used while repairing them and building new roads. In this situation, the Centre should cooperate,” Thackeray said.

He also said development works should be carried out while protecting and preserving the environment. “It is our (Centre and state) duty to come together to work for the development works in the state and Centre without creating any political hurdles. This is our culture and we will continue to maintain that and this road of cooperation should always be broad gauge and not narrow gauge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also released a book on ‘Covid Mukticha Marg’ (on how to get free from covid) written by Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, who is the CM’s advisor and a former divisional commissioner of Pune. “At a time when we are fighting the second wave and there is a possibility of a third wave, it is necessary to compile all our experiences. Through this book, all of us will get a good direction for our covid work,” said the CM.

He further said that the next generation also can get detailed information about how we coped with the crisis.