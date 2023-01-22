Uddhav Thackeray to not attend portrait unveiling-ceremony of Bal Thackeray at Maharashtra legislative building

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray will not attend the unveiling ceremony of an oil portrait of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray at the central hall of the state legislative building in Mumbai Monday.

Uddhav Thackeray will instead offer floral tributes to the statue of his father just a kilometer away from the venue of the program. After this, the Thackerays will attend a program at the Shanmukhananda Hall organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray.

“He will offer floral tributes to Balasaheb’s statue and then will go directly to the party program at Shanmukhananda Hall. He will not go to the legislative building for the program,” a senior party leader, close to the Thackeray family, told The Indian Express.

During the winter session of the state legislature, Speaker Rahul Narvekar informed that an oil portrait of the Sena founder will be displayed at the central hall of the legislative building on January 23. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s breakaway faction Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has since been claiming credit for the same while taunting Thackeray’s Sena that the same could not be done when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister.

Last week, Narvekar said that invitations have been extended to all members of the Thackeray family. “Apart from that, Uddhav Thackeray is an MLC while Aaditya is an MLA. All legislators, too, have been invited to the program,” Narvekar had said. When asked whether Uddhav Thackeray confirmed his attendance at the program, the Speaker said that the office of the legislative secretary was in the process of confirming the final list of attendees. Narvekar had said that the invitations have also been sent to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray, who is Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew and recently joined hands with Shinde.

Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have not attended a program together ever since the former rebelled and dethroned Uddhav from the chief minister’s post.