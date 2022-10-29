Uddhav Thackeray is pandering to appeasement politics: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

The BJP has slammed the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for ‘indulging in appeasement politics’ by playing the ‘Marathi Muslim’ card.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamna, recently carried an article on ‘Marathi Muslims’, claiming that the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh was backing Uddhav Thackeray. The organisation is said to be spread across Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra.

Commenting on the report, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said: “The Shiv Sena (UBT) has strategically used the term Marathi Muslims. But then the question is why is Uddhav Thackeray pursuing this politics of appeasement.”

“In the past, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray never approved of appeasement politics. To the contrary, Bal Thackeray never allowed politics based on caste, community, and religion,” the BJP Bandra West MLA said.

Shellar further said, “It was Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who had harboured ambitions to capture Maharashtra… The question is does the Shiv Sena want to pursue Aurangzeb’s goal?”

Commenting that the BJP will start a state-wide campaign to ‘expose Shiv Sena (UBT)’s appeasement politics’, Shelar said: “We will launch the Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra in November.”

Exuding confidence that the BJP will be victorious in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Shelar said: “The Shiv Sena (UBT) is afraid of defeat. It can clearly sense it is losing ground… it is doing everything possible against its own ideology to gain votes.”

The BJP leader wondered, “Why is the Uddhav Thackeray-led party talking only about Marathi Muslims, why not Marathi Jains or Marathi Gujaratis?” Its ploy will alienate it from all other communities including Hindus, Jains, and Gujaratis, Shelar added.