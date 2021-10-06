Not my nature to make announcements that won’t be fulfilled: Uddhav Thackeray

In an apparent jibe at Opposition leaders who recently toured flood-affected areas in Marathwada, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he would not make false promises to people after natural calamities even if he is criticised.

Thackeray, who was speaking at a workshop for legislators to understand the state Budget, also took potshots at the Opposition for creating a ruckus in the House.

Talking about natural calamities in the state in the last two years, Thackeray said the government provides immediate assistance to the people affected by disasters but can never compensate them for the damage, which is huge.

“The disasters are not just coming to the villages but also to the state’s economic condition. We are moving forward by finding a way. Many times, we feel that these things should be given or done… But it is my nature to not make an announcement, which will never be fulfilled, while giving comfort to people after disasters. I will never commit such a sin. I won’t care even if I am being criticised for it,” said Thackeray, adding that the government has to look into its kitty before making any announcement.

The comments came in the backdrop of the recent tour of Opposition leaders Devendra Fadanvis, Pravin Darekar and others in Marathwada, where they criticised the government for not providing any assistance to affected farmers.

Thackeray further took potshots at the Opposition for creating ruckus in the House by talking about the state legislature’s rich tradition of using parliamentary language during proceedings.

“When Mrinal Gore was an Opposition leader, she used to verify the information before speaking in the House. Now, there is more shallowness, which creates a lot of noise… Are we going to look at the depth of our thoughts? There should be some meaning to the words that we speak (in the House),” he said.

He added, “In the Budget speech, we recite shayari and verses of saints but behave exactly in the opposite manner… I don’t think anyone likes this tradition. I also talked to Devendra Fadnavis about this. To what extent can we stoop low? The ruling parties will keep changing. But when we express an opinion, we expect a suggestion from you. This is not the wrestling arena. If something small happens, then ruckus is created (in the House). It is not right.”