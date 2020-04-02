Uddhav Thackeray: No religious gathering to be allowed at any cost

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Image) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Image)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday instructed the state administration to ensure that no religious gatherings of any kind were allowed in the state so as to avoid a repeat of what happened at Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat headquarters.

“Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin has increased concerns over corona cases. Do not allow religious programmes, events or gatherings at any cost. If required, I will speak to organisers but don’t allow any such event till we defeat crisis of coronavirus,” Thackeray told district collectors.

“Those who took part in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin should immediately come forward to conduct tests and cooperate with the state government,” urged Thackeray, reiterating that crowding needed to be reduced at marketplaces. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Thackeray to take stock of situation in the backdrop of Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin. A video conference meeting of the PM with CMs of all states is scheduled to take place at 11 am on Thursday, said an official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd