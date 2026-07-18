From Nagpur, Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP with Ram Raksha Andolan

Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ram Nagar before addressing a public meeting outside the shrine. (File Photo)

Launching the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ram Raksha Andolan from Nagpur on Saturday, party chief Uddhav Thackeray mounted a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of failing to protect temples and exploiting Hindutva for political gain. Seeking to turn Vidarbha into the centre of his campaign, Thackeray urged people to withdraw their support from the BJP, saying, “If Vidarbha withdraws its support, the BJP will collapse.”

Accompanied by party leader Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Thackeray offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ram Nagar before addressing a public meeting outside the shrine.

Claiming that the fight was no longer about building temples but protecting them, Thackeray alleged corruption in temple administration and said the movement would be taken across Maharashtra before culminating in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.