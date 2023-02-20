scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Uddhav Thackeray moves Supreme Court against EC decision to grant Sena name, symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

ECI had on February 17 evening ordered that the Shinde camp will retain the official name and the ‘bow and arrow symbol. The poll body also said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and the flaming torch as its poll symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)
Uddhav Thackeray moves Supreme Court against EC decision to grant Sena name, symbol to Eknath Shinde faction
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena Monday mentioned its plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the bow and arrow symbol of the party to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Commission has also recognised the Shinde group as the official Shiv Sena.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. However, the court pointed out that it was not included in Monday’s mentioning list and asked the petitioner to bring it to its notice Tuesday.

Also Read |Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real’ Sena

ECI had on February 17 evening ordered that the Shinde camp will retain the official name and the ‘bow and arrow symbol. The poll body also said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and the flaming torch as its poll symbol.

The Supreme Court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by the two sides in the wake of the political crisis precipitated by the differences in the Sena leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra last year.

Express Opinion |Girish Kuber writes: Election Commission’s endorsement of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may hurt the BJP more than it helps

The Thackeray faction had in the matter urged the court to refer its 2016 judgment in the Nabam Rebia case wherein it said that the speaker of a House cannot decide a disqualification petition filed under the anti-defection law while a notice under Article 179(c) for the speaker’s removal is pending.

On February 18, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the court said the question of whether it should be referred to a larger bench cannot be considered in the abstract and will have to be determined along with the facts of the petitions.

Accordingly, it has now fixed Tuesday to start hearing the petitions on merits.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:29 IST
