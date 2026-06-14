Uddhav Thackeray meets Sena UBT MPs amid split rumours, party denies defection buzz

Amid speculations over a possible split in the parliamentary party of the Shiv Sena (UBT), four of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs physically attended the meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The remaining five Lok Sabha MPs participated in the meeting virtually.

The Members of Parliament who were physically present at the Thackeray residence of Matoshree are Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Rajabhau Waje.

“It was a routine organisational meeting called by Uddhavji. He guided us on party strategy regarding the pressing issues faced by the country and the party’s action plan for the future,” said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.