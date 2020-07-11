Uddhav Thackeray meets MLAs from Mumbai, tells them to work with ward officers

Uddhav Thackeray (File) Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked Shiv Sena MLAs and party vibhag pramukhs from Mumbai to work with the administration to set up committees comprising representatives of NGOs and local residents to increase their involvement in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is being seen as an attempt to involve the MLAs and cadre at the ground level to fight the crisis. This was the first such meeting Uddhav held with MLAs and functionaries at Varsha. On Thursday, he had met Sena ministers to discuss the Covid-19 crisis. “He asked us to work with the ward officers to form committees of NGOs and local people and to create more awareness among people about the use of sanitisers and masks,” said a Sena functionary.

The functionary added that the issue of shortage of medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in private hospitals also came up for discussion. “The CM assured that instructions will be given to the administration to ensure adequate supply of the medicines.”

Another functionary said that Uddhav asked them to reach out to the youths, urging them to take benefit of the jobs available on the Mahajobs portal launched recently.

