Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Opposition leader Ajit Pawar

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray (File)
Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.



“Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature),” Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters.

Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray collapsed following a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against the party leadership.

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:44:09 pm
