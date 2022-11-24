Seeking his recall, Uddhav Thackeray calls Maha Guv ‘Amazon parcel’, recommends old age home

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s recall, threatening a protest if the “parcel sent via Amazon” is not replaced.

Thackeray’s comments came amid a row after Koshyari raked up a controversy Saturday by labelling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and instead called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

“I request the Centre to take back the Amazon parcel which they have sent in form of the Governor and send him to other places or to an old age home,” he told reporters. He urged all those who are loyal to Maharashtra to protest this statement, also inviting BJP members to join this agitation.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted and the government is sitting silent. I do not understand who the CM is. But what will a person, who is in power with the help of Delhi, say against them,” Thackeray said, aiming a salvo at CM Eknath Shinde.

Koshiyari was addressing a gathering after conferring the D.Litt degree on senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Dr BR Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday when he made this remark. “Earlier, when you were asked who your icon is, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of the olden days, now there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari,” he had said.

The remark has also left the ruling BJP red-faced. Several organisations and Opposition parties have urged the President to transfer Koshiyari from Maharashtra to some other state.