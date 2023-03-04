Marathi Muslim Seva Samiti urges Muslims to participate in Uddhav Thackeray’s Khed rally

The Marathi Muslim Seva Samiti (MMSS) has issued a letter making an ardent appeal to Muslims to participate in large numbers in Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray’s rally that will be held in Maharashtra’s Khed in the Konkan region on Sunday to kick start his state-wide tour.

“Muslims should express solidarity with Uddhav Thackeray who is fighting against injustice. At the Khed rally, each and every Muslim person should come out and participate in the rally,” the MMSS said in the letter.

After the Election Commission of India decided to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real ‘Shiv Sena’ and allotted it the symbol of bow and arrow, Thackeray announced a state-wide tour to protest against the “injustice”.

“We will take our battle against injustice to the public,” Thackeray said.

Even before the Election Commission’s decision, Thackeray had been trying to mend fences with Muslims which constitutes a sizeable vote bank in the Konkan belt in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “If Maha Vikas Aghadi together contests elections it will win 200-plus seats in the state assembly and 40 seats in Lok Sabha.” The total strength of Maharashtra legislative assembly is 288. The total Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is 48.

Commenting on the recent by-elections, Raut said that the BJP’s defeat in Kasbapeth assembly poll is the beginning. “It shows people rejected BJP’s power and money. At Chinchwad, the NCP would have won provided the rebel had not contested. We have to ensure not to allow division of votes. After the Kasbapeth polls there is a new slogan doing rounds on social media, ‘Kasbapeth tau jhaki hain, Maharashtra abhi baki hain’,” Raut said.