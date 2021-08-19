Uddhav Thackeray is leading Maharashtra towards demolition: Narayan Rane

The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Thursday started Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai. The Maharashtra BJP led by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis extended him a grand welcome at the Mumbai airport as many party workers gathered to welcome the minister braving the rains.

Rane addressed the audience outside the airport from a makeshift podium as he targeted Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Uddhav Thackeray is leading the state of Maharashtra towards demolition. Through Jan Ashirwad Yatra, we begin the process of change to provide people with a good government led by BJP,” said Rane.

” I have just taken charge as a Union cabinet minister one-and-a-half months ago in Delhi. Sitting in the union cabinet under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is altogether a new experience. I pledge I will use my portfolio to serve the people of Maharashtra. Will ensure employment generation to maximum youth through MSME,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rane’s decision to visit the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena. On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was directed to remove all the banners welcoming him from the park’s vicinity. Rane, who was expelled from Shiv Sena in 2005, is expected to visit the Thackeray memorial to offer tributes later today. (Thursday).