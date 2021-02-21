Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates infra projects, says focus on planned development

Thackeray said the development of Mumbai will be carried out in a planned manner while preserving the environment. (File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated several infrastructure projects on Sunday, including an arm of Kalanagar junction towards the Sea Link, smart parking and a cycle track at Bandra Kurla Complex along with ground-breaking of Sewri-Worli elevated corridor.

Thackeray said the development of Mumbai will be carried out in a planned manner while preserving the environment. “The focus will now be on the development of Mumbai in a planned manner. The traffic problem in Mumbai is increasing by the day, and it needs to be addressed through smart methods. While focusing on the public transport system, it will also be important to see how it can be affordable to all. While carrying out all development works, we are also protecting the environment,” he added.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said while undertaking infrastructure projects in densely populated areas, the focus was on rehabilitation of those affected by the project in the same area.

Senior ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, including NCP’s Nawab Malik and leader of opposition Pravin Darekar, were also present for the event.