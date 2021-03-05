Uddhav cites IE’s investigation series to attack BJP over allegations of mishandling of pandemic

Taking on the Opposition for attacking the state government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the comparison with Bihar made in the National Economic Survey presented last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday referred to The Indian Express series that exposed the glaring irregularities in the Covid-19 testing gaps in Bihar.

The Indian Express had found several gaps in Covid testing data compiled by Primary Health Centres and other facilities in at least four districts in Bihar, including an alleged large-scale fudging of contact details essential for tracing the entries.

Thackeray was speaking on the motion of thanks on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s address to the joint session of the state legislature.

Replying to the Opposition’s allegations of poor handling of the pandemic situation in the state based on the Centre’s Economic Survey report, Thackeray said, “I gathered information about how many experts and doctors are in it (involved in making the survey report) and got to know that the person who praised the demonetisation is the chairperson of it. He is a doctor of economics. They have drawn the conclusions (about Maharashtra) by comparing it Bihar and other states.”

“I don’t want to say anything about Bihar. But, the conclusions that they have drawn by comparing with Bihar, The Indian Express ran a series of stories exposing the glaring gaps in handling of Covid in Bihar. It highlighted the fake mobile numbers, mobile numbers with zeroes and a number of testing being conducted with others. But then, using these conclusions, are you going to defame Maharashtra? Don’t you have trust in our government machinery?” asked Thackery.

Express Investigation | How Bihar fudged its COVID-19 testing data

Thackeray further said that Maharashtra did not hide a single case of infection and deaths due to Covid-19.

Last month, the Centre’s Economic Survey report had stated that Maharashtra has massively underperformed in its containment of the crisis. The report had compared Maharashtra with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar based on the population of these states.