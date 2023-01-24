Uddhav Thackeray hits out at PM: ‘BJP eyeing hard-earned money of city residents’

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference to the erstwhile Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which “kept money in fixed deposits in bank instead of being used for the city’s development” and stated that the BJP was eyeing Mumbaikar’s hard-earned money.

“What Modi said during his visit is terrible. He said development does not happen by keeping money in the bank, that money should be used for development. What is this FD you think? How Rs 50,000-60,000 crore was collected, who gave it? There was a deficit budget of Rs 650 crore in BMC till 2002. These deposits have been collected through the hard work of the then BMC Commissioner Subodhkumar and our people’s representatives, corporators,” Thackeray said while speaking at a function to commemorate Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

He said that the BJP was eyeing the money of Mumbai’s residents. “These FDs have the money of the citizens. These FDs have money from staffers’ pension and the gratuity and some of the money is of contractors and you are saying the money is lying in the banks. The money is not lying.. It’s for development work; 30-40 per cent of the money does not belong to BMC. You want Mumbai for this, your eyes are on it (FDs). You want Mumbai because you think Mumbai is a hen who lays golden eggs. But we are protecting it like our motherland.,” Thackeray said.

He also said that “maybe they (BJP) are vegetarians but they want to kill the hen that lays the golden egg,” Thackeray said. He said there was a concerted attempt to wean away investments and businesses away from Maharashtra. “First they took away industries coming to Maharashtra to Gujarat. The financial centre moved to Gujarat. The same is happening with Film City. The Chief Minister of UP came to Maharashtra and took away Rs 5 lakh crore of investment,” Thackeray said.

On Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Thackeray said he should have been thrown out of the state. “Koshyari has expressed his desire to be relieved of his post. Wisdom came very quickly. The truth is that the man who hates Maharashtra should be thrown out,” Uddhav said.