‘Is Governor’s work to divide communities?’: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Koshyari over remarks

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday demanded an apology from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his comment that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state, it would be left with no money.
“I am not satisfied with his explanation. Governor must apologise. He has not only hurt the sentiments of the Marathi people but he also divided Hindus. The Governor takes an oath of office. Is it his work to divide communities? If it is an offence, then he should be punished by law,” Thackeray said.
#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
He added: “I want to know what these neo-Hindus who have come to power in Maharashtra think about this. The government must clarify its stand. If this parcel from Delhi is dividing communities, then he should be sent back. And if has committed crime then he should be punished.”
While addressing a gathering in Mumbai’s Andheri on Friday, Koshyari said, “… if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, there would be no money left here. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these (Gujarati and Rajasthani) people are not here, then it won’t be called financial capital.”
However, on Saturday, the Governor clarified that his remarks had been “misconstrued” and asked political parties “not to create controversy”. “I had no intention to look down upon Marathi people. I merely spoke about the contribution of Gujarati and Rajasthani people. It is the Marathi population which has developed Maharashtra to its present position… there is no question of demeaning Marathi people.”
