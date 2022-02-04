CM Uddhav Thackeray assures of funds for infra development in Ratnagiri airport

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that adequate funds will be made available for infrastructure development of Ratnagiri airport and directed the authorities to draw up the plan accordingly.

Thackeray was holding a review meeting with senior ministers and bureaucrats on the airport, which will be the second airport in the Konkan region after the one at Chipi. “The Ratnagiri airport needs to be started at full capacity for tourism and business growth in Konkan. Arrangements should be made for the necessary infrastructure to start passenger service from Ratnagiri and adequate funds will be made available for it,” he said.

Government officials said land acquisition is the major task and around Rs 70 crore are required for it. “The meeting was to review the preparedness for civil operations. The CM has promised to ensure the land acquisition for the civil terminus and taxiway,” said an official.

The Ratnagiri airport is a defence airport and an MoU was signed between the Airport Authority of India and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on March 5, 2019 to facilitate in activating it for Regional Connectivity Scheme operations under the UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also held another meeting on the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve to review the measures to be taken to increase tourism in it. “Create an integrated tourism development plan that protects the environment in order to make Tadoba the best destination in the world to watch tigers. The funds required for it will be made available in phases,” said Thackeray.

The CM further gave administrative approval for the construction of Tadoba Bhavan to bring three offices under the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Project under one roof.