Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority on Thursday and convened a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The directives have come through a three-page letter which states that the present political scenario unfolding in the State of Maharashtra paints a “very disturbing picture.” “There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government,” the letter reads.

The governor’s letter states that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House thereby, making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest.

The letter states that the Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, briefed the governor about the political situation in the State and thereafter submitted a letter stating that the Chief Minister has lost the majority in the Vidhan Sabha. The letter submitted by the Leader of Opposition has further requested a floor test to be conducted at the earliest so as to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the State of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday told reporters that he will be returning to Mumbai on Thursday to “complete formalities”, implying that he will be participating in moves to form a new government in the state. For almost a week now, Shinde and the other rebel MLAs have been camping at a hotel in Guwahati.

The letter goes on to say that the violence unleashed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra against some of the 39 rebel MLAs does pose a threat to

their life and also that of their family members.

“After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the Government continues to function with the confidence of the House,” The Governor said in the letter.

“As the constitutional head of the State, must ensure that the Government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, have issued a communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to prove his majority on the Floor of the House on 30.06.2022,” it further adds, instructing the convening of a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, June 30.

The session will be summoned on Thursday, June 30 at 11:00 AM with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister and the proceedings of the floor test shall be concluded in any case 5PM the same day.

It states that looking to the provocative statements made by certain leaders, adequate security shall be deployed outside and inside the Vidhan Bhavan to maintain the sanctity of the voting process and also to preempt any law and order situation which may arise.

The proceedings of the House on Thursday shall be live telecast and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made.