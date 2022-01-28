Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray makes first public appearance since last Nov on Republic Day

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made his first public appearance at the flag hoisting ceremony organised at Shivaji Park on Republic Day in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Thackeray, on Wednesday morning, first hoisted the flag at his official residence Varsha and then attended the Shivaji Park ceremony.

On January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the CM had for the first time addressed a virtual programme since undergoing a spine surgery last November to address Shiv Sena workers.

Ahead of the Winter Session, Thackeray had visited the state legislature premises to assess his physical health but didn’t attend the Assembly session last December. He had visited the legislature away from media and public glare.