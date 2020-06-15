scorecardresearch
Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away in Mumbai

| Mumbai | Updated: June 15, 2020 11:46:05 am
Uddhav Thackeray's father in law passes away, Uddhav Thackeray father in law dead, rashmi thackeray father passes away, rashmi thackeray father dead, Madhav Patankar dead, Madhav Patankar, maharashtra news Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with his wife and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law, and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar, passed away on Sunday due to prolonged illness. He was 76.

The last rites was performed on Monday morning, sources in Shiva Sena said.

According to a Sena leader, Patankar was suffering from various health issues, including kidney ailment. He was hospitalized in Criticare hospital in Andheri.

Prior to that, he was admitted in Bombay Hospital and Hinduja hospital, the leader said..

Patankar ran a family business of chemical production and lived closed to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Bandra (East).

“Deeply saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri Madhav Patankar – father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray family,” NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

