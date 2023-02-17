Uddhav camp to move SC as EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Criticising the Election Commission’s verdict recognising Eknath Shinde’s faction as the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his party would challenge the poll panel’s decision in the Supreme Court.

Terming the EC’s decision “dangerous for democracy”, he said the poll body has completely lost its credibility.

“The decision by the EC is unexpected. We had been fighting this out in the SC for the last six months. I had earlier said that until the SC announces its decision, the EC should not announce its verdict. If a decision on whom does a party belong to is taken purely on the basis of the total number of elected representatives from that party, then tomorrow any moneybag can buy MLAs and take over control of the party and even become the Prime Minister of the country,” Uddhav Thackeray said while speaking at a press conference in Mumbai.

Accusing the Eknath Shinde faction of “stealing” the “bow and arrow” symbol, Uddhav said people will avenge this “theft”.

“They may have stolen our name and symbol but it will not be able to retain and digest it. The people will avenge this theft,” he said.

“It is not so easy to finish Shiv Sena. For the time being they may have robbed the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, taken away the ‘Sena Sena’ name. But that will not make a difference. The Mashal (flaming torch) which was given to us has already been lit. Now, people of Maharashtra will teach those who betrayed us a lesson,” he added.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray faction, the EC allotted the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction. Pronouncing the order on a six-month-old plea filed by Shinde, the poll panel also ordered the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena to retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and poll symbol flaming torch.