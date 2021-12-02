Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged after spine surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged Thursday morning after spending 21 days at H N Reliance Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital for cervical spine surgery which was performed by a team led by Dr Shekhar Bhojraj on November 12.

Thackeray was initially scheduled to be discharged four days after the surgery, but his recovery took time. Cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai said the chief minister has been discharged. He has now been advised to work from home for the next few days, a press note issued by the CM’s office said.

Maharashtra Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab on Monday said the winter session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, considering the health of CM Thackeray.