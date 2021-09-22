Uddhav Thackeray directs relocation of tribal families to 5-acre land reserved for anti-terror unit

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed that the families from the tribal pada be rehabilitated on the five acres of land reserved for the state’s anti-terror unit ‘Force One’ at Goregaon East.

Thackeray held a meeting on the issue attended by the Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil along with senior government officials from the Home Department and Housing Department and elected local representatives.

Force One, set up after the Mumbai terror attacks, has been given space in the Mumbai suburbs for training and exercise. There are three padas and some families including tribal and non-tribal live there. “The MHADA should appoint a consultant for the construction of houses for the tribal families and finalize the plan of the houses and complete the next process as soon as possible,” said CM.



CM further said that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will provide houses to the tribal families on the five-acre reserved land for Force One, while the remaining non-tribal families will be given houses after verifying their documents in the flats for the project affected people.

The non-tribal families will be surveyed through Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) within a month and houses will be made available to them according to the cut-off date.