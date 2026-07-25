Youth power pulled country from shadow of fear which is greatest achievement: Uddhav Thackeray

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS joint rally on Sunday from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinayak temple will be held as per schedule Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announced on Saturday.
After the resignation of union education minister Dharmemdra Pradhan, Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media on Saturday said, “The youths fought valiantly taking the country out from the shadow of fear. They exposed the criminal face of ruling BJP which ruthlessly used Police to attack students.”
Hailing the student protest that culminated in the resignation of Pradhan, Uddhav said, “The youths have helped this country come out from the shadow of fear. For the last 12 years there have been several instances that saw BJP trusting their decisions on people unmindful of their concerns or hardships. From demonetisation to the politics of defections there have been a series of developments. Today, it took the youths to shake their (BJP) arrogance. The power had gone into their head.”
The youths have once again shown the country and world modern revolution is a possibility, he emphasised.
Thackeray noted that all those who dismissed Cockroach Janta Party and youths as useful pests have got the taste of their power. The fact is the BJP and its leaders were so power drunk that they lost sight of people. They had started treating people as cockroaches, he said.
“Today, we profusely thank all the youths and their parents for taking to street protest and standing against those in power. They deserve to be applauded. It is a great victory,” he said.
However, he continued, we will have to wait and see whether the government has accepted the other two demands also about compensation to families whose children died post NEET paper leak.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) president demanded that all those police persons responsible for attacking students should be identified and punished, and all charges against students withdrawn, in Maharashtra, Delhi and across the country.
According to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, “The scheduled Tiranga rally will take place on Sunday from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinayak temple.” Raj maintained the next course of action regarding this agitation will be determined by the CJP who started it. “And we will support them,” he said.
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