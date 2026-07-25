Youth power pulled country from shadow of fear which is greatest achievement: Uddhav Thackeray

The youths have once again shown the country and world modern revolution is a possibility, Uddhav Thackeray emphasised. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS joint rally on Sunday from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinayak temple will be held as per schedule Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announced on Saturday.

After the resignation of union education minister Dharmemdra Pradhan, Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media on Saturday said, “The youths fought valiantly taking the country out from the shadow of fear. They exposed the criminal face of ruling BJP which ruthlessly used Police to attack students.”

Hailing the student protest that culminated in the resignation of Pradhan, Uddhav said, “The youths have helped this country come out from the shadow of fear. For the last 12 years there have been several instances that saw BJP trusting their decisions on people unmindful of their concerns or hardships. From demonetisation to the politics of defections there have been a series of developments. Today, it took the youths to shake their (BJP) arrogance. The power had gone into their head.”