Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis visit flood-hit Kolhapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis are in the flood-hit Kolhapur district on Friday. However, both the leaders are travelling separately. It is just a coincidence that they are touring the same flood-hit district today.

Thackeray set out from Mumbai by helicopter to Kolhapur, which is amongst the three worst-hit districts of Western Maharashtra, in the morning.

Last week, the CM had toured Mahad and Chiplum in districts of Raigad and Chiplun. However, he had to call off his visit to the Sangli district owing to the inclement weather.

Fadnavis, after completing his tour in Sangli and Satara districts, arrived at Kolhapur on late Thursday night and is on a three-day visit to Western Maharashtra to assess and interact with flood-affected persons.

“After three days tour, we will share our information with the state government and pursue with concerned authorities on issues raised by the flood victims,” he said.