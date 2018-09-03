Mumbai confidential: Stoking Controversy

In a major setback to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on August 31 banned construction activities in the state owing to the government’s failure in adopting effective solid waste management guidelines. In a major setback to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on August 31 banned construction activities in the state owing to the government’s failure in adopting effective solid waste management guidelines.

BJP MLA Prashant Thakur’s appointment as the CIDCO board chairman has stirred a controversy, with the Congress alleging that this was a case of “conflict of interest”, with Thakur’s family members owning multi-crore contracts with the same agency. If sources close to the chief minister are to be believed, even he had reservations over the move. But a powerful BJP minister is believed to have pushed Thakur’s candidature, and had his way in the end.

At Loggerheads

Eyebrows are being raised in the corridors of power over MHADA’s proposal contending that the condition for providing affordable housing stock for bigger-sized plots in MHADA colonies in Mumbai should be withdrawn. With both the Mumbai civic body and the Urban Development Department strongly opposed to the move, all eyes are now on the CMO, and the decision it takes in this regard.

Mending Ties

Although the ties between allies BJP and the Shiv Sena continue to be tense, sources say that another hint at a thaw came last week, when the CMO announced nominations to head various statutory boards and corporations. Despite opposition from certain quarters within the BJP, the CM acceded to the Shiv Sena’s demand that key positions in MHADA be assigned to it. Extending an olive branch to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also initiated two back-to-back telephonic conversations with Thackeray.

CM Miffed

But the word is also that the CM is miffed that those representing the state in the court weren’t aware that his government had already adopted model rules in this regard. An upset Fadnavis on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the state’s legal side was briefed adequately in this regard, and makes a case for lifting of the ban.

No Confidence

While the Opposition has been targeting the state’s police machinery, another show of “no confidence” on it came from an unlikely source. Tribal Secretary Manisha Verma led a 20-strong delegation of serving IAS officers to the CM, complaining of police inaction and excess in an episode involving the manhandling of two junior IAS officers in Nandurbar over an electrocution incident. Playing the peacemaker, Fadnavis directed DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar and Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain to visit Nandurbar for calming frayed nerves.

Conditional Backing

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may have backed Nashik civic chief Tukaram Mundhe when ruling party corporators ganged up against him, but we are told that an influential BJP minister from the state is pushing for his ouster from Nashik. While Mundhe enjoys popular support among people, it is learnt that he has been asked to behave cordially with elected representatives and refrain from any provocative behaviour against politicians.

